How low can some people go!

Some people in this community have decided to borrow (steal) firewood from wood piles and yes! Furnace oil from accessible oil tanks. The people who ate losing their oil and wood are handicapped, seniors and low income families.

These people have enough problems! They don’t have any way to replace their missing heat fuel.

Where will they get help now?

Concerned citizen,

Clearwater, B.C.