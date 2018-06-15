Editor:
Checking my crossword dictionary, I came across the word “trumpery.”
There are 27 descriptive words, and it would appear “you know who” is well-described.
Dave Gibbs, Surrey
Before we step into the political waters of Ontario, I would like to remind you of an old unwritten rule of marriage.
An Open Letter to my Mom,
I received my new garbage and guidelines paper. Found the article on wild life resistant, "the standard automated collection cart is as wildlife resistant as the ordinary garbage can", very interesting.
Built amidst much controversy in late '90s, freeway crossing has proven invaluable
It would seem that when you mention two types of coarse fish in a column and then proceed to write about only one of them, well, you more or less are obligated to write about the other. In last weeks column I wrote about carp, so this week I will talk about what is now referred to as pikeminnows.
From various statistical information, the way to go is to vote yes for amalgamation.
Editor: I totally agree with writer Heather Botica when she says 'it just seems like common sense to allow westbound trucks a direct route into the industrial area and on to the Golden Ears Bridge'