Early signals hazardous

Rules of the road require that motorists do not signal when entering a roundabout, but only just before leaving.

Dear Editor,

Your letter-writer is suggesting something completely wrong and dangerous. This can result in an accident.

The original letter was correct, and that writer even quoted ICBC rules in the article online. Yet you failed to fact check and printed a completely incorrect and dangerous suggestion by Jeff Laurie.

I’m a certified ICBC motorcycle driving instructor, and it frustrates me when people write things online and in the paper that they don’t bother to check.

If an individual signals before entering a traffic circle, and that circle has multiple exits, they might mistakenly signal to the person that wants to enter at the first next entry point that they are immediately leaving the first next exit point, which could be prior to the next first entry point.

If the person continues through though, to exit at a later point, the person waiting to enter might drive into the circle immediately, believing that the person with the signal on intends to immediately exit before them.

This letter is not an opinion, it misrepresents fact. Please immediately print a correction in your next edition and online, referencing the ICBC rules on how to use traffic circles properly.

Please highlight that you don’t signal your entry into a traffic circle, only signal your exit, just before the exit point where you will leave the circle. Motorcyclists would especially appreciate it.

Tim Kikkert