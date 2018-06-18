The City of Duncan is a distinct community itself, unlike any other in the Valley.

Duncan may not be fully heard as part of bigger municipality

North Cowichan has been described by some as “a community of communities”. I agree, it is. But, as such it has proven to be very difficult to effectively govern.

Many of these communities feel left out of the democratic process and that they are not heard. Case in point, the recent formation of the CCC (Cowichan Communities Coalition). Obviously, the existing communities within North Cowichan do not believe they are being adequately heard.

The City of Duncan is a distinct community itself, unlike any other in the Valley. What will happen if, under amalgamation, Duncan is thrown into that mix of communities adding even more complexity to an already unresolved situation of imbalance between the existing communities within North Cowichan?

At a recent North Cowichan meeting Councillor Al Siebring said he “agrees that neighbourhoods are the backbone of any community, but the CCC should bear in mind that council members are bound to make decisions in the best interests of the municipality as a whole”.

Well it’s clear that North Cowichan would like to become even bigger by absorbing the City of Duncan, but really, where will that leave the community of Duncan when what was once a separate community, well tended to by a council of seven, is now just part of “the municipality as a whole”?

Regardless of all the good work by the Citizens Assembly, who were not given much of a mandate to begin with (it was really all or nothing, amalgamation or status quo), I can’t help but wonder what their conclusion would have been if they were also asked to seriously consider a boundary realignment option.

Nevertheless, I disagree with the Citizens Assembly’s conclusion that amalgamation is the answer. I think it is the wrong decision. “Wrong does not cease to be wrong because the majority share in it.” (Leo Tolstoy).

Vote “No”.

Tom Ireland

former CAO & professional planner

Duncan