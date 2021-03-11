Each of us have a different life story but we all need a safe place to live.

Duncan Manor residents love park too

I have lived in Duncan Manor for about six years now and for the most part I like living here very much. I’ve owned my own home for nearly 50 years, then I got ill and lost my job, but that’s life.

Unless you have been in this building don’t speak as if you know how hard our management works to keep us in our homes. This building is old and needs to be replaced. If you have any suggestions as to where else it could go please speak up. Many of us very much enjoy watching the children playing in the park and would not want it taken away. I’ve enjoyed many hours there myself.

People do not choose to be low income. Each of us have a different life story but we all need a safe place to live.

Thank you for listening.

Kelly Winter

Duncan

