Duncan Christian student’s card a bright spot

A few days ago we noticed a small group of children from the Duncan Christian School walking through our strata complex. No surprise; we see them often ! Until one young girl broke away and came to our door; she gave me an envelope and waved merrily as she went away.

Inside the envelope was a beautiful, hand-crafted card with heart carrying doves on the front. Inside was a hand-written message from a Grade 6 girl. The message included a quote from Joshua 1:9. I would like to thank this girl [and I’m sure her teacher] for the time, creativity, thoughtfulness and love that went into this project.

It is not often that kudos are given to where they are deserved…but I would like to take this opportunity to; not just for ourselves but for all those, especially people living alone, that they realize and take to heart: “do not be afraid; do not be discouraged; you are not alone.” And that there is a class of children praying for them.

How awesome is that! Have a wonderful day!

Peter Elliott

North Cowichan

Cowichan Valley Citizen