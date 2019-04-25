Dry grad fundraising arranged by parent volunteers

Dear Editor,

Thank you for your write-up regarding grad fundraising [Dry grads given boost, April 19 What’s in Store, Langley Advance Times].

I would appreciate the opportunity to clarify about such efforts, particularly the upcoming Barn Dance fundraiser benefiting the dry grad for students of Walnut Grove Secondary School taking place this Saturday, April 27.

It is important to clarify that this upcoming event, as well as many others regarding dry grad fundraising, are not put on or hosted by the schools themselves. The schools have nothing to do with dry grads.

All of the fundraising is done solely by parent volunteers of upcoming graduates at the schools.

As for fundraising efforts that don’t involve any alcohol, The WGSS dry grad parent committee has held quite a few throughout the years.

This past year, our committee put together a fundraiser at the school during the lunch break. Called, “Spin to Win,” it was a great way to involve the students of WGSS, as well as the graduates who ran the event for four days.

Another example was when a small group of grads helped to serve dinner at a neighbouring senior complex’s annual Christmas social.

Furthermore, we have sold raffle tickets and gift cards to our local Save On Foods, which in turn has donated a portion back.

Unfortunately, they make up only a small portion of what it takes to put on a safe event for such a large group.

Also, the pub nights and dances for the parents bring forth many opportunities, such as a chance for extended family and friends, to support the grads by attending such an event, as well as local businesses the chance to show support through things like silent auctions, etc.

Although there will be alcohol sold at the upcoming Barn Dance, there are a number of fun activities to enjoy with or without consumption of alcohol. There will be a bonfire, dancing, and outdoor games, not to mention self-guided barn tours and an excellent dinner.

I would like to ask you and anyone else who would like a fun-filled evening for a great cause to join us at this Saturday evening’s Barn Dance. To purchase tickets please email barnd.2019@gmail.com

Loralee Hanlen, Barn Dance Coordinator

READ MORE: Country barn dance fundraises for Langley grads