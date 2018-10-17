To you inconsiderate drivers out there, and there are thousands of you.

Drivers must pay better attention to walkers

In the B.C. driver’s learning handbook, there is a phrase in the handbook, that reads, “You must yield to pedestrians”, which applies to all traffic light controlled intersections and regular crosswalk crossings. As I am a frequent walker, the thousands of you could easily put me into hospital or have me killed because it seems to me that you are all daydreaming at the wheel, and in a rush in reality to accomplish nothing that is important.

As it is now, the pedestrian has to be very extra conscious when walking, because of you drivers. You ignorant daydreaming drivers must realize that the race is long in life, and at the end, it is only with yourself. Your choices in life are only half chance, and so is everyone else’s. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan