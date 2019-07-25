Downtown Duncan needs more public bathrooms

I believe Duncan is one of the very best places anyone could wish to live. Have been here 15 years and I’m not moving! However, I am surprised and disappointed with the lack of public washrooms in our downtown area.

We have a lot of tourist buses coming to town loaded with people who particularly want to see our totems. We have wonderful music events during our 39 Days of July bringing many people downtown. We have a number of special events like our parade and of course all our Saturday markets. Plus of course we simply have a lot of visitors from all over. We also have a lot of seniors living here for whom walking several blocks in all kinds of weather is a real hardship.

All these people with only one public washroom in the old train station! Which is rather far removed from downtown centre where most of the action is and quite a distant hike for any unfortunate visitor who has a sudden need to go! What about families with children that need the washroom “now”? They have my sympathy.

Come on City Hall, wake up and take care of the problem! Duncan residents please join me in expressing your feelings on this to City Hall.

Gary Wiebe

Duncan