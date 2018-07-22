Double whammy

Once a week, I play in a drop-in softball league. Now that the mosquitoes have subsided a bit my wife and son tend to come along and enjoy some time playing outside. I’ve had a bit of a tendency to run late.

This week was no different. We put our dinner on the table and got ready to sit down together as a family to eat dinner.

Now with all the stories I’ve written about our garden, you’ll be pleased to know we were having, among other things, a salad largely prepared from our garden.

While my son was crawling around on the floor, I grabbed my son’s high chair and lifted it up to move it next to me. This was less successful than you might anticipate. As I was lifting it over the table, I promptly hit the ceiling light which came apart. We’d cleaned the glass portions of the fixture regularly enough, but apparently, one of the metal pieces had served as a sort of container, impenetrable… to humans. As if I had opened Pandora’s box, hundreds of tiny dead (presumably fruit) flies fell down like a cloud of ash, seasoning it with what looked like an abundance of freshly ground pepper.

RELATED: Cross-Canada road trips

On a separate note, we cut our vacation a day short to facilitate replacing the kitchen floor. My sister-in-law briefly dropped by, and by the time she left we’d taken out a build-in-bench and table and we were in agreement that we would be more or less be knocking down two walls and the drop ceiling.

I took down the dropped ceiling and a wall without any major disasters and also removed the dishwasher and fridge to install the flooring.

A family friend (professional) put the requested opening in the other wall (it was load bearing) and evened out the floor as past water damage had made it anything but level. The only minor hiccup was the dog and some idiot (as the Men At Work put it, Who can it be now?) walking through the wet concrete-type mix (but overall insignificant).

I made and installed a beautiful (if I may say so myself) bar top and started putting the dishwasher back in. I’d purposefully left the screws with it.

It was about 10:30 p.m. as I was doing this and fairly exhausted from working on the other stuff.

I didn’t notice more screws had been added to it and so as I was screwing it back into place, I send one straight through the countertop.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.