Don’t take parkland for Duncan Manor expansion

It is not just desirable but essential that Duncan Manor move to another location rather than rebuilding at the present one.

First of all, it is unconscionable for them to want to use part of our precious park for their facility! Secondly, in all probability they would encounter enormous problems trying to build underground parking at the present site because of the very high water table. It would be extremely expensive and most likely problematic in future. So what happens then? They will want even more parkland to accommodate their parking needs! There is no way they are using our parkland for their parking!

Suggestion: the old RCMP detachment could be renovated to accommodate Duncan Manor.

Henry Martin

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen