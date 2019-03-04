You shouldn't need to be a doctor to know that the health of our planet is failing and rapidly.

Don’t need industry in sensitive ecological habitats

You also shouldn’t need to be a doctor to know that when you keep adding poison to water that those who live in/near the water will be poisoned.

I am speaking to the rezoning application of the Cowichan Bay Causeway to heavy industrial that just unbelievably passed second reading by the CVRD board. You read correctly, smack dab in the middle of a sensitive vital ecosystem they want to allow heavy industry, including smelting. No Precautionary Principle, no studies to demonstrate safety, no care that their board room was jam packed and overflowing with concerned citizens — they cut off public input and voted it through — again!

Do we really need to be reminded that with rising ocean levels and falling marine and land species it would be incredibly reckless and detrimental on so many levels to allow more pollution, in all its forms, to enter the jewel that is the Cowichan Bay estuary? Our orca and salmon are at a critical juncture in their bid for survival. Species are falling off the face of the earth daily, forever! We don’t need more industry in sensitive crucial ecological habitats — we need more care for our planet and our fellow beings that depend on our good judgement to protect their homes and their futures. The Cowichan Valley’s beautiful places bring tourists from far and wide, this is what we showcase, not convenience for an already illegally situated business to kill that beauty.

Rezoning Cowichan Bay to include heavy industrial is just wrong!

There will be a Public Hearing at the Island Savings Center, Heritage Hall on March 12 at 7 p.m. — this is the last chance for public input. Hopefully the board gets a tutorial from North Cowichan about how to hold a fair public meeting for the occasion.

Dr. Brenda Bernhardt

