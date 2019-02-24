Don’t forget everyday business of government

Editor, The Times:

With a sexy scandal in Ottawa, it is easy to ignore the mundane everyday business of the government. Of course it is important to get to the bottom of the SNC-Lavalin/ Raybould matter, but let’s not forget that there are lives at stake and decisions to be made on the international level.

This year, 2019, the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, is due for replenishment. Canada has been a key donor since the Global Fund’s inception in 2002; it holds a seat on the Global Fund Board, and shares in its values.

It was clear during the fifth replenishment conference in Montreal in 2016, that Canadians care about fighting these diseases, and believe that Canada has a strong role to play. The Global Fund has saved 27 million lives to date.

I, for one, would like to see Canada continue to play a leading role.

Connie Lebeau,

Victoria, B.C.

