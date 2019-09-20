Don’t believe Trudeau bigot or racist

I would like to state quite clearly that I am not a supporter of the Liberal Party nor have I ever voted for one of its candidates. Having said that, I feel that Justin Trudeau is taking a lot of criticism over the “brown-face” inicident that he probably doesn’t deserve.

Sure, it was in bad taste and I can see why some people are upset and angry. However, we should realize that what we would now consider politically incorrect (hate that term!) or socially acceptable has changed radically over the past 20 or 30 years.

As I say, even though I am not a big fan of Mr. Trudeau or his party, I don’t believe he is a bigot or a racist. I have some good friends who are the children of Indian immigrants and even they think too much is being made of this indiscretion. I wonder how many of us have done things in our younger years that would now be considered unacceptable by modern standards.

Perhaps we should cut Justin some slack on this one. I am sure he will pay for it both politically and socially.

K. Beaumont

Duncan