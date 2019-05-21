Doing our part for environment the least we can do

In regard to Lori Hamilton’s letter. Hanging clothes to dry is not about saving money. It’s about doing our part to decrease the amount of energy used. It may seem like a small amount but 208 loads a year times 37 million in Canada alone is a lot of hydro or propane. “Little things can add up and make a difference, as long as you look at the big picture and do the math.”

Hanging laundry is setting an example for the younger generations. Doing our small part to help them change the direction the environment is headed is the very least we can do. The very fact that clothesline regulation is based on esthetics over environmental protection is one of the reasons our planet is in this mess.

Susan Wright

North Cowichan