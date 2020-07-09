Dogs need to be under control in parks

Reader says many people who use John Phillips Memorial Park don't have their dog under control.

Re: Resident rallies for municipal dog park (News, July 2)

Sooke has no off-leash dog parks, John Phillips Memorial Park included.

I am writing this letter to remind everyone what the bylaw is for walking your dog in any park in Sooke: “Dogs are not to run at large or be in any public place, unless the dog is under the effective control of a competent person, or is confined by a leash or chain.”

For many Sooke residents who use John Phillips Memorial Park, you do not have your dog under control.

I am disappointed that I am longer able to use the park (literally, next to our house) to walk our dog.

My dog needs to go out multiple times per day. You can imagine how frustrated I am that I am restricted to the pavement with her because others cannot follow a simple rule.

Other dogs run-up to my dog or my children and scare one or both of them – undoing training that I am attempting to do for my dog.

To each of you who do this, please consider others as well as yourself at the dog park. That way, we can all enjoy the community parks in Sooke.

To those of you who do follow the rules alongside me, thank you.

You make it far easier to work with my veterinarian in the training and exercise program I am working with my dog to achieve so that she can live a long, healthy life.

I hope others who feel the same also feel empowered to join my call now for better signage at John Phillips Memorial Park that reminds owners that off-leash dogs must be under full control by their owners.

I would also like to see the bylaw start to be enforced more often at the busiest times of the day.

Matt Price

Sooke

editor@sookenewsmirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sooke News Mirror