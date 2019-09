Does 85 Station St. need to be redone?

Do we really need to redo 85 Station St. park? Wow! That tiny park is a little oasis in the middle of downtown. I love it. Don’t touch it! Surely there are other more needed improvements in Duncan; and do we really need to hire a firm from Oregon to redo it? B.C. has no one qualified to do a job like that? When do we vote for the positions in City Hall?

G. Neal

Duncan