Do you think the sale of marijuana should be regulated like alcohol is?

As Saanich council considers garden suites, this is our experience with living in a dense area of secondary suites. The biggest issue we have is that our council built bylaws that do not protect single family homes from this densification. Saanich has no idea of the number of suites, they have never forced suites to be registered, with no restriction as to how many are in any area. They have created bylaws that do not protect neighbours or neighbourhoods who choose not to have a suite. They have created a negative neighbourhood culture, as the energy to constantly call about infractions takes its toll on your life. Bylaw staff interpret the bylaw rules and taxes do not cover the impact on infrastructure.