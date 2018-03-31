Do you think the sale of marijuana should be regulated like alcohol is?

“I think that’s alright You should be of age. It’s legal at 19 to drink so why not marijuana, it intoxicates you the same way.”
-Danny Oetheimer
100 Mile House
“I don’t really do drugs, I don’t condone it myself. I’d rather it not be sold.”
– Mike Emile
100 Mile House
“Treat it like alcohol. I think it goes in the same direction. It’s easier to regulate too, see who buys what and how much and this and that.”
– Teddy Braendli
Forest Grove
“Yeah. You can’t drink and drive so you can’t smoke and drive.”
– Richard Bergen
Forest Grove