Do you think the sale of marijuana should be regulated like alcohol is?

The 100 Mile Free Press took to the street to ask people their opinion

“I think that’s alright You should be of age. It’s legal at 19 to drink so why not marijuana, it intoxicates you the same way.”

-Danny Oetheimer

100 Mile House

“I don’t really do drugs, I don’t condone it myself. I’d rather it not be sold.”

– Mike Emile

100 Mile House

“Treat it like alcohol. I think it goes in the same direction. It’s easier to regulate too, see who buys what and how much and this and that.”

– Teddy Braendli

Forest Grove

“Yeah. You can’t drink and drive so you can’t smoke and drive.”

– Richard Bergen

Forest Grove

