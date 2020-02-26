It’s been over nine months since a May 9 fire burned down the Smithers recycling depot and there’s still no clear end in sight for the Town of Smithers.

That’s after the Town, as well as the Village of Telkwa turned down offers from Recycle BC to truck their recyclables to Terrace.

Smithers deputy mayor Gladys Atrill told The Interior News the decision came down to wanting a more local solution.

Do you think Smithers and Telkwa should have taken up Recycle BC on its offer to send recyclables to Terrace?

