Would you like to see B.C. begin to ease certain COVID-19 restrictions as other Provinces have begun doing? Let us know in our poll below!
Do you think B.C. should begin easing COVID-19 restrictions?
Vote now in our web poll
On May 10 and May 11, around 50 planters with Waterside Ventures, will be coming to the Burns Lake area to finally start the planting season for them. The local tree planting company will plant on the Southside, around town and in the Babine area. Of the seven companies that have been awarded the planting contracts, a few have already started work in the Lakes District area according to a spokesperson with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, who said that "the development planting has commenced in this area as of this week (April 27) and will likely continue until late June."
In what will be the biggest public works project in decades, the District of Houston has let a $3.274 million contract to replace underground infrastructure and revitalize 9th Street in the downtown area.
A national reporting service provides advice
Company says COVID-19 pandemic has reduced lumber sales
Sales were also down across the north
A Houston resident on Poplar Street has his yard gorilla playing it safe with a face mask. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
To the editor;