British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens during a news conference regarding the novel coronavirus COVID-19, in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Do you think B.C. should begin easing COVID-19 restrictions?

Vote now in our web poll

Would you like to see B.C. begin to ease certain COVID-19 restrictions as other Provinces have begun doing? Let us know in our poll below!

Do you think B.C. should begin easing COVID-19 restrictions?

Kitimat Northern Sentinel

Previous story
Virtual mental health support available during COVID-19
Next story
Better ways for the government to subsidize forestry

Just Posted

Most Read