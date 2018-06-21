Do you suffer from nomophobia?

Do you or a person you know suffer from a technology addiction?

If the answer is no, there’s a high chance you are in denial. If the answer is yes, I highly recommend you continue on.

According to British psychologist Dr. Richard House, the average teen spends at least five hours a day on their cellphone. That’s at least thirty-five hours a week spent gazing at a screen: texting, tweeting, “liking” photos, etc.

This addiction is known as nomophobia – the irrational fear of being without your mobile phone. Nomophobia affects about 76 per cent of Canadians and increases the risk of anxiety. These addiction rates are increasing each year.

But this can all change if we decide to start looking up at what is in front of us. The illusion is that we own these small devices to help stay connected to others. However the truth is that we don’t control these devices, they control us.

Yet, like any other addiction, the first step is to always start by admitting there is a problem. I will be the first to say, I have a problem. Now it’s you’re turn.

Sabrina H. Montgomery

Sooke