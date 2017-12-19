Do you enjoy a particular tradition in your household for Christmas or other celebrations over the holiday season?

blackpress.newsengin.com
“We are a longtime Cariboo family, and I always have a tradition for my dad. His birthday was on Dec. 21, so I always put a tree up on that day, to remind me of him. For the last two years, they have been palms trees.”
-Patti Harper
Watson Lake
“Yes. It’s tough, even as a Canadian for 40 years, to find a Christmas goose. We are happy to cook one if we can. We got the last one in the freezer from the store this year.”
-Eberhard Mussfeld
Gateway
“Just the traditional turkey dinner and gifts on Christmas Day, and maybe we will go for a walk with the family. We are new in this community.”
-Rhonda Empey
Lac la Hache
“We normally will play games throughout the whole season with the family.”
-Lee Newsome
100 Mile House