Do feasibility study on development moratorium

I was happy to see this motion defeated because it was not well thought out or researched. I believe, before any motion such as this that deeply affects development, the businesses and the citizens of North Cowichan is brought forward, that all the implications of that motion must be thoroughly understood. There is a way that this could be done.

North Cowichan could do a feasibility study looking at all the environmental, economic, physical and social impacts Councillor Justice’s motion would have on our municipality, and they would not have to do it by hiring expensive outside consultants. Two of the planners employed by NC, along with another NC employee to handle the administrative tasks, could be assigned to do the study as part of their usual jobs. They could start by asking members of the business community and the development industry to come into the planning offices for an interview and to be honest and open about how they would be impacted if such a motion was passed. Next residents and land owners could be invited to state their concerns. As well, a municipal-wide survey could be conducted electronically and by phone to get opinions about how “problems with the urban containment boundary in the municipality (could/should) be dealt with.” Then the problem could be voted on again. This could be accomplished over a three to six month period.

Honking horns and overflowing crowds helped to get the motion defeated but until a study is done nothing has really been resolved.

Carol Donnelly

Crofton