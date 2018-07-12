District wages beg for more scrutiny

The expense report for the District of Sooke is out and it would seem that in an election year the mayor might want to comment or at the very least pay attention to the massive overspending at the district office.

It’s obvious that wages in the office are out of control and that we are desperate for leadership and a new chief administrative officer. Three firemen made more than $170,000 last year and many raises to union positions put much of our staff over $75,000.

With the average Canadian wage at $51,000 per year, it begs for a closer look and some comment by elected people.

Herb Haldane

Sooke