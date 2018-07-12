District wages beg for more scrutiny

The expense report for the District of Sooke is out and it would seem that in an election year the mayor might want to comment or at the very least pay attention to the massive overspending at the district office.

The expense report for the District of Sooke is out and it would seem that in an election year the mayor might want to comment or at the very least pay attention to the massive overspending at the district office.

It’s obvious that wages in the office are out of control and that we are desperate for leadership and a new chief administrative officer. Three firemen made more than $170,000 last year and many raises to union positions put much of our staff over $75,000.

With the average Canadian wage at $51,000 per year, it begs for a closer look and some comment by elected people.

Herb Haldane

Sooke

Previous story
Our View: Reliable northern bus service a necessity
Next story
Skeena salmon and our new reality

Just Posted

“The Dream Agency is Hiring!” looks to inspire it’s audience

  • 7 hours ago

 

District wages beg for more scrutiny

  • 7 hours ago

 

Kelowna card game gains popularity by starting campfire conversation

 

OGC athletes fly high at trampoline nationals

  • 7 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Skeena salmon and our new reality

    Skeena Wild director, Greg Knox, on the challenges facing salmon with climate change and future hope

  • Water, the gift of life

    It has been said that water is the gift of life.

  • LETTER: Rezoning a significant step forward

    I want to publicly thank council for voting in favour of the rezoning of 222 Corfield St. South on Wednesday, July 4.

  • LETTER: Thank you to helpers after hit and run

    To the two guys who saw the accident last Thursday by the Parksville recycler and pulled over and helped my 76-year-old friend out of the ditch and helped him right his three-wheel bike and cart, a huge thank you. Thank you to Manna for trying to get him a new bike or to try and repair the front end that has been wrecked on his bike.

  • District wages beg for more scrutiny

    The expense report for the District of Sooke is out and it would seem that in an election year the mayor might want to comment or at the very least pay attention to the massive overspending at the district office.