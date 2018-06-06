Different types of housing

While in sympathy with Tom Keogh, in his letter of May 30, Western News, I do believe he is giving a bad name to assisted living. He tells a sad tale of B.C. Housing clients (addicts) making life miserable for him and his neighbours.

However, those clients seem to be living in supportive housing, which is generally for people known as “hard to house,” due to all the problems mentioned by Tom.

Assisted living housing is usually for those with physical problems, e.g. mobility or vision impairment issues. Meals, housekeeping, laundry and shopping may all be available services at such places. Also, the people there are usually older (mainly seniors), not young enough or active enough to raise hell.

Joy Lang

Penticton

