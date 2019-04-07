Did you play or experience any pranks this April Fools?

Rosetta Foster

100 Mile House

“In high school, our games club, flipped all of the desks in the neighbouring classrooms while we did an overnight stay for the video games club. The next day, the teacher didn’t seem too upset, but he definitely rolled his eyes.”

Rhonda Toll

100 Mile House

“I didn’t do April Fools this year. I don’t feel like I’m creative enough to come up with a good prank.”

Samantha Ballan

100 Mile House

“I haven’t played any pranks, but my sister did on me. She mixed soy sauce and hot water together and offered me tea one morning. Since then, I have never had the same impression of black tea again.”

Wyatt Gagne

100 Mile House

“I didn’t, but if I did, I would have put saran wrap on a toilet seat.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.