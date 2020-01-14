Development moratorium will hurt residents

As a woman in the construction industry in the Cowichan Valley for the last 35 years, I wish to stand AGAINST the motion brought forward by Christopher Justice suggesting a moratorium on building permits in the Cowichan Valley. While he may say that it is not so encompassing — the fact that he is proposing that the current process be swept aside to suit his agenda will have far-reaching negative effects on the lives and welfare of residents and their children.

I urge those with a stake in the future of the Cowichan Valley to speak out against this motion to be brought forward at the next North Cowichan regular council meeting, Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

Holly Lalande

Chemainus