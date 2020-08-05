Derisive driver makes fun of masking
“Ha ha ha, you look ridiculous! Relax, there is no pandemic,” said a young man through his open car window.
The target of his remark was a driving instructor sitting in the passenger seat of an adjacent car, waiting at a red light, with a student at the wheel. This driving instructor, wearing a face shield, as directed, ignored the insulting person. That was the right thing to do.
My rage is sometimes hard to control. I fantasize about having a spray bottle filled with virus, and spray such a derisive person in the face, insuring that he/she becomes ill.
This virus, and others to come, may be how the Homo sapien population is knocked back, to regain a more balanced planetary ecosystem.
Sadly the virus is not smart enough to target the derisive people who think there is no pandemic.
Gail Mitchell (a masked Grandmother)
Duncan