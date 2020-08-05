The target of his remark was a driving instructor

Derisive driver makes fun of masking

“Ha ha ha, you look ridiculous! Relax, there is no pandemic,” said a young man through his open car window.

The target of his remark was a driving instructor sitting in the passenger seat of an adjacent car, waiting at a red light, with a student at the wheel. This driving instructor, wearing a face shield, as directed, ignored the insulting person. That was the right thing to do.

My rage is sometimes hard to control. I fantasize about having a spray bottle filled with virus, and spray such a derisive person in the face, insuring that he/she becomes ill.

This virus, and others to come, may be how the Homo sapien population is knocked back, to regain a more balanced planetary ecosystem.

Sadly the virus is not smart enough to target the derisive people who think there is no pandemic.

Gail Mitchell (a masked Grandmother)

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen