Defund Trans Mountain pipeline

There have been reports that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Justin Trudeau is saying his government won’t be able to end boil water advisories. How is it that this government can find billions of dollars for the Trans Mountain pipeline, but we can’t find the money to ensure that every single person in Canada has access to clean water? The cost of this pipeline has only risen during this pandemic, and I for one would rather see my public dollars helping people, not pipelines. We need to defund Trans Mountain and put that money where it’s really needed, helping communities get what they need, like access to clean water.

John Jeglum

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen