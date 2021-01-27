Decision should have come as no surprise

I was surprised to see the slant in your story about the removal of the fish farms from Discovery Passage.

I have lived in this area for over 20 years and I have seen coverage of this issue just about the entire time. Your suggestion that this was unexpected and without consultation is so far off base that I think you better look back in your newspaper’s past editions. This has been an ongoing issue for so long that for the fish farmers to say they knew nothing about it is insulting.

There have been so many words written, studies conducted, marches, court cases and on and on that anyone not knowing about this is either a newcomer or pretending. I remember a march of about 5,000 people at the Parliament building in Victoria that occurred around ten years ago and was well publicized in the Mirror as well as all the media outlets. There was rarely an issue of the paper where there weren’t letters and articles about the two sides of the fish farming industry.

I’m sure the people who work on the fish farms are disappointed to be losing those jobs but to say they didn’t know it was coming and it is sudden is ridiculous. If the industry really cared about their employees they would have paid attention and been ready for this because the CEOs and other executives knew it was coming.

Perhaps that is who the farm workers should going after in court. We don’t always get what we want, but this time we might just be getting what is best for our local environment instead of for the mostly foreign fish farm corporations. Things change and jobs change with the times. There have been many polluting industries that have had to change and even cease and somehow we humans manage to find new jobs and carry on.

It is time for the fish farming in Discovery Passage to end.

Jan Brettnacher

Quadra Island

Editor’s Note: Readers need to understand the difference between a slant and reporting what people say. We reported that the aquaculture industry is not happy with the government’s decision to move fish farms. That’s not a slant, that’s a fact. It can’t be disputed that the aquaculture industry is not happy with the decision. What’s more, if we’re slanted, why is it that you are able to find stories in our past editions about anti-fish farm protests in Victoria and reports that government was looking at making this decision? The point here is, focus on the issue and your feelings about it and not the medium reporting it. At the heart of this letter is the fact this person is against fish farms. That is fine, it’s perfectly acceptable to feel that way and express that opinion. But you can’t stop the media from reporting what the other side says and call it slanted. Because, if we report what environmentalists say, you can bet fish farm proponents will say we’re slanted too.

