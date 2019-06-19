Debating climate change

To the editor;

The subject of climate change is getting a lot of talk around the world. Governments are initiating ways to fix the problem, including carbon taxes for polluting the air we breath, and the debate goes on and on. How to fix the problem is the question.

The ice and permafrost are melting, the rivers and creeks are drying up, the wind is blowing and changing the ocean patterns, and in the summer there is no relief from the heat. The earth is warming up. Along with the forest fires, the problem gets worse every year.

Let me back up to 1958 and 1959. My job was to fill the mud holes in the Gorman Lake road with rocks. The road was mud all the way past the lake. There was timber all over that country. The forest kept the moisture in the ground and the spring melt lasted a year. In July and August the top of the trees was at 80 degrees and the the ground was at 65 degrees. The forest slowed the wind and the trees cleaned the air. Fast forward to now. Thirty to 50 square miles of that country is clear cut and the road to Gorman Lake is a dust bowl. It seems wherever mankind goes the trees are cut down, making it a worldwide problem.

Climate scientists and politicians have no idea what is causing global warming and worldwide natural disasters. They have this utopian dream that a carbon tax and stopping pollution will fix climate change. The forest makes the earth livable and produces the oxygen we breathe, so the answer is to replace all lost forests by planting enough trees to fix the problem of climate change and stop global warming.

K. Fadear

Barriere, B.C.