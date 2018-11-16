Debate exemplifies problems with first-past-the-post

Fair Vote Cowichan BC laments the lack of civility and meaningful discussion in the Nov. 8 televised electoral reform debate. We had hoped to witness a respectful exchange of views.

“Hearing the leaders speaking over each other and repeating the same old talking points instead of engaging in meaningful dialogue to find common ground is exactly the kind of confrontational politics that turns voters off,” says Robert MacLean of Fair Vote Cowichan. “In our current first-past-the-post system, the loudest voice in each riding wins. With proportional representation, we’ll elect politicians who listen to us — and to each other.”

Fair Vote Canada BC recognizes Premier Horgan’s attempts to focus on the basic values shared by all proportional systems on B.C.’s ballot: inclusion, fairness and cooperation.

The major question in front of B.C. voters — question number one on our ballots — is whether British Columbians want to try a system that encourages those values for two elections, or stick with the toxic exchanges and divisive politics we saw tonight.

Fair Vote Canada BC also recognizes Mr. Wilkinson’s point that many voters have questions about the differences between the proportional systems. We encourage voters to consult trusted sources like the Elections BC website, and, for greater depth, www.fairvote.ca.

Voters might like to use a short quiz to find out which system best fits their values. It will help voters tackle their response to the second question on the ballot. It can be found at www.referendumguide.ca. Elections BC has classified it as non-advertising because it does not take a position.

“The majority of B.C. voters agree that if a party gets 40 per cent of the vote, they should get 40 per cent of the seats. That’s the most important question in this referendum — and it’s the first question on the ballot. The second question, which is optional, gives voters control over how that principle is implemented in B.C. — which road we use to get there. That’s where we find the referendum guide to be a useful tool.”

Fairvote Cowichan