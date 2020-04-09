CVRD wrong about man with tiny house, backyard burning

Re: Tiny homes, Friday, March 13.

Congratulations to the Citizen for giving us a well-presented insight into the difficulties that can be put into the path of an individual attempting to do the right thing. For the CVRD policemen to suggest that Mr. Tyler should settle for being jammed into “a mini-village” of “tiny houses” in an “urban setting” and abandon his rural property is absurd! Mr. Tyler has already taken responsibility for his sewage and power supply. If part of his property is deemed as being in a riparian zoine, then riparian law entitles him to take water from the stream that established the zone.

Part of Mr. Morano’s letter suggests that CVRD staff, “who know the rules and regulations…etc.” should be asked for assistance. What poppycock!

Look carefully at page A30 in the same issue as Mr. Morano’s comment appeared, centre column, titled “Backyard burning in the CVRD.” The advertisement asks the public “Do you know the backyard burning rules?” Then on line 13, gives the same destructive misinformation about the B.C. Open Burning Smoke Control Regulations venting index that has been appearing in ads for about seven years. (The correct information is available to anyone by calling 1-888-281-2992, then listen.) If you only listen to half the message, then you will make the same bureaucratic mistake. Using only half the rules undermines more than half the value of the venting index and leads to an increase of our Valley’s particulate load. Please get it right. I wonder if Mr. Tyler has run up against a similar problem.

George T. Croy

Duncan

