CVRD parks fund a bargain

Though the jurisdictions of North Cowichan and the CVRD are very different, it is still interesting to compare two items in their respective budgets. North Cowichan’s RCMP facility was never put to a vote, and will increase property taxes by about $160 per year. By contrast, even though the CVRD is much larger, its Parks Acquisition Fund was approved by referendum. Again, for comparison, funding for only half the amount approved by that referendum, as is currently suggested, will cost the average property owner a mere $15 per year. It’s clearly not about the money. It’s about protecting water, species diversity and ecosystems for future generations — human and otherwise.

Bruce Coates

Duncan

