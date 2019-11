CVRD needs to improve video technology

Once again the CVRD live streaming is not available today for the Electoral Area Services Committee 9:30 a.m. meeting. It won’t be available until possibly tomorrow. This seems to be happening more frequently. Suspiciously frequent when there are contentious issues on the agenda. I’m missing my live entertainment! Kidding aside, something has to be done to improve the technology.

Donna Einarsson

Cobble Hill