Mapping and tracking are only metrics, they are NOT mitigation and adaptation measures.

CVRD has taken baby steps, not giant strides needed on climate action

Re: “CVRD already hard at work on climate change issues, Morrison tells One Cowichan” (Citizen, July 19).

Funny that Ian Morrison would highlight storm water as the increasing problem we’re facing without a cursory mention of our current drought. Also, he fails to mention a clear solution to mitigating both storm water inundations and drought — “rainwater catchment”.

Through education and incentives, local government can encourage everyday citizens to divert rainwater from storm drains into catchment systems. This creates water security and when used later, allows slow ground seepage which recharges the aquifer rather than surging through storm drains and out to sea in a matter of days (a benefit to no one). Later in the article, Morrison then passes the buck and claims that CVRD doesn’t own storm water management.

He also fails to mention the great work that lies ahead to be in alignment with the current climate science in the sixth IPCC report which says we need to reduce GHG emissions to 45 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2050. What work has been done by CVRD to ensure we are on track to achieve this? “Mapping sea-level rise” and “tracking GHG emissions” are baby steps compared to the giant strides we need to accomplish the required emissions cuts. Mapping and tracking are only metrics, they are NOT mitigation and adaptation measures. What has CVRD done to limit urban sprawl? Encourage low-carbon transportation? Promote renewables? A little transparency goes a long way to convincing the electorate that they are “up to speed”.

Veronica Haits

Maple Bay