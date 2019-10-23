CVRD budget meeting not good enough

I believe this type of meeting was designed so that your question could be negligible.

CVRD budget meeting not good enough

I attended what was advertised by the CVRD as a budget meeting. It was at Kerry Park on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

This was not your regular type of meeting. It was more of a klatch. I had hoped to ask a question of the members of the board but this did not materialize. Instead, one had to wander the room and find someone and ask each individual the same question. You had to wait for others who were already engaged in a conversation with that same person.

I believe this type of meeting was designed so that your question could be negligible. If one were to ask if anything came about as a result of your question, this method could be used as plausible deniability. It does not get recorded as it would at a proper meeting and others in attendance would have witnessed it.

What a waste of time. So much for public participation. I don’t know who is calling the shots at the CVRD but this was a calculated undertaking to keep the public from being engaged in the process. In order to be heard, you have to attend the meetings at the CVRD where you are allotted three minutes out of the 15 minutes allowed for the public.

Special interest groups get all the time they want and there is back and forth conversation with board members. The public is not worthy to dare to ask for more time. All that is expected of us is to stay at home and let the board and their staff go about their business, without being bothered.

This is their version of democracy.

Ed Aiken

Cobble Hill

Previous story
Editorial: There are compelling reasons to cast a ballot
Next story
LETTERS: Mayors planning to fail with tunnel proposal

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Prep work starts on Burns Lake LNG camp

    Preparations for the construction of TC Energy's Coastal GasLink (CGL) liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline project are ramping up across the north and clearing work has begun for the work camp near Burns Lake.

  • No cannabis store for downtown Barriere

    Over 60 area residents turned out for a Public Hearing at the District of Barriere last Monday evening regarding the rezoning of a property in the downtown core to accommodate a cannabis store.

  • Forestry renewal bid engagement ends

    The provincial government's Interior forest sector renewal engagement period has ended and a report with its findings will be released later in the year.

  • District pursues grants

    Improved business facades possible

  • Rural taxation to support Houston rec services proposed

    Matter being forwarded to regional district for consideration

  • New film probes funding of anti-oil activism

    The work of researcher Vivian Krause has been compiled into film format with the new documentary Over A Barrel.

  • Cleared land

    Site clearing is now complete on a piece of property between the 7-11 and Buck Creek with a view to potential development. Owned for decades by retired dentist, Dr. Paul Comparelli, who has now passed it on to his children, the site already has a District of Houston commercial C-2 attached to it which is defined as service commercial. (Submitted photo)