Cuts to education should be considered criminal

My youngest daughter just moved to Berlin, Germany. She has been accepted at Potsdam University for a course teaching physiotherapy. She was practicing physiotherapy for WCB in Edmonton previously.

Now my daughter had several motivations here. Right from coming out of UVic she went to Japan to teach English. She stayed there for almost four years. She has travelled much of the globe including Gallipoli and Troy.

However, aside from my daughter’s love of travel, she had one more important motive for going to Berlin to study. In Germany, as well as many parts of Europe, post-secondary is either very cheap or entirely free.

Evidently they value an educated populace. Perhaps with better learning, the Germans would have been able to resist Hitler and the Nazis? Seen right through them one might say?

One must realize that despite the sophistication of places like Berlin, Germany itself was still especially in the country, largely feudal. Large estates, poorly educated workers vulnerable to any demagogue who happened along.

Universities and colleges can prepare for a 10 per cent cut next year. According to the Edmonton Sun, under Jason Kenney’s regressive conservatives, there will be three years of cuts to education — 10 per cent cuts the first two years and five per cent on the third.

So although education is very important to Germany, Scandinavia, etc …, it means less than nothing to Alberta?

This is too bad, especially for such institutes as the University of Alberta, which is considered to be one of the best in Canada. The University of Calgary is too riddled with neo-cons and alt-rights to be considered as top-notch or anywhere near it. I can’t comment on any other universities in Alberta, but any cuts to education are criminal or should be considered so.

But not in Alberta.

Destroy the public system so that people will turn to charter or private schools!

Dennis Peacock,

Clearwater, B.C.

