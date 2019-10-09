Cut foreign aid

I couldn’t help noticing that Mr. Trudeau apologized profusely for his misguided shenanigans when he was a student and for the errors of his predecessors. One news station called Mr. Trudeau’s black and brown face stage event a “scandal”.

I will refrain from making any further comments about Mr. Trudeau.

What I do find scandalous is the lack of compassion for the lower income people in our country; those in receipt of CPP or OAP “benefits”, retired veterans, and the working poor, to name a few. The cost of living has steadily increased with each passing year, yet the “benefits” and incomes of these marginalized groups have not experienced a comparable increase to keep up with the ever-increasing cost of living.

Unfortunately, Canada continues to promise aid to countries overseas. What about aiding our own needy people? I opine that charity starts at home and it seems that our elected officials forget this principle as soon as they sit in their plush (funded-by-taxpayer-dollars) chairs.

I am no politician and perhaps I simplify the issues. It makes sense to me, however, to care for our own citizens first. What is the end goal of providing foreign aid if many of our own children and elderly are living below the poverty line? Are we so superficial a country that we care only how other nations view us based on the foreign aid we provide?

I am waiting for at least one of our elected officials to make a stand for our own people and prioritize the welfare of our citizens who struggle to put food on their tables and keep shelters over their heads. The upcoming election will be an excellent opportunity for us to make our voices heard. Vote with your conscience and with hope, our disadvantaged citizens will no longer have to struggle to stay alive.

Judy van der Boom

Mill Bay