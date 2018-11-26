Crown corporations a poor idea

Transportation and communication is important to us as a country

A railroad was what united Canada from coast to coast, the second largest country in the world with about the population of California.

Transportation and communication is important to us as a country; that is why 34 back to work orders have taken place in our history and all were to do with transportation and communication.

Such important things should never have been privatized and subject to for profit entities but run by taxpayer dollars.

We then will get what we are willing to pay for.

Art Seger

Duncan

