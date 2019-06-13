Crofton Road upgrades begin this fall: Routley

I agree with residents along Crofton Road (“Province says work on Crofton Road will soon begin”, June 5) that the road has long been a safety concern in our community and is in dire need of upgrades. Logging trucks, drivers, and cyclists have to swerve in and out of lanes to avoid potholes and dangerous dips. Upgrading Crofton Road has been one of my top priorities as MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan.

I lobbied the former Liberal government countless times to fix the road, and while they made many promises to our community, they never followed through. When our government assumed office, one of my first actions was to raise the need for upgrades on Crofton Road to Claire Trevena, minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. She listened to my concerns, met with local stakeholders, and identified improvements to Crofton Road as a priority for her ministry. I will continue to advocate for the upgrades, and I’m confident this government will finally take action, and soon.

The Ministry of Transportation is currently working with Telus and BC Hydro to relocate utilities in preparation for road upgrades. The construction on the shoulder widening is set to begin this fall, and the resurfacing will be completed in 2020.

I know how important this issue is to the people of Crofton and I share your concerns. I’ll continue working with Minister Trevena to ensure the upgrades will go ahead as planned and I will keep the community updated on the progress of the project.

Doug Routley, MLA

Nanaimo-North Cowichan