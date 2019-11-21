Once we solve this huge issue we can then address the tiny issue of the few leaf burners.

Crofton mill the real smoke problem in Cowichan

Every year at this time we see the letters appear about burning because people see smoke in the sky and they assume it’s due to a few homeowners burning leaves for a couple of days.

They are, as usual, ignoring the huge elephant in the room which is the Crofton Mill.

The mill, which has been deemed by experts to be one of the top 10 air polluters in B.C., spews out its toxic smoke 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days of the year, and is the major cause of the air pollution in the Valley. Not a few leaves being burned a few days of the year.

So if you see haze in the Valley look towards Crofton anytime. The cloud is always there.

Barry Dixon

Duncan