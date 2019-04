So tell me again what we're supposed to be so happy about.

Crofton mill takes water, creates air pollution

In the last issue you had an article about how thrilled we are supposed to be that the Crofton Mill is continuing in operation.

The mill takes 36 million gallons of water per day from the Cowichan River and is one of the worst air polluters in B.C.

Both horrible things for our valley.

So tell me again what we’re supposed to be so happy about.

Barry Dixon

Duncan