Critical thinking is important

I had my morning coffee and a chuckle at the response of David Work to my mocking of conspiracy theories.

Now where did I say I believe the big corporations? Obviously, my example of Purdue Pharmaceuticals should have told him that I don’t automatically trust corporations to act in society’s best interests. That is why I support government oversight, not the public relations department of the corporations.

That is why I reject globalization which has threatened our democracy by having corporate boardrooms replace the decision making which should be in the hands of our elected officials in Ottawa.

But I stand by what I said about conspiracy theories being the alternate reality of the tin foil hat brigade which have helped dumb down society. I’d like to remind the readers of something that Mark Twain said, “No amount of evidence will ever persuade an idiot.” If that is too blunt, I could add that it is a truism that you can lead people to knowledge, but you can’t make them think.

Critical thinking must be taught in schools. It helps fight our natural tendency through evolution to see things that aren’t there as we try to make sense of our world. Mother Theresa’s image really isn’t on that slice of toast.

Our survival as a species once depended on deciding friend or foe within seconds. But now our survival depends on rational thought and seeing things as they are and acting accordingly and not by wasting time chasing after the Loch Ness Monster.

Robert T. Rock

Mission City, B.C.