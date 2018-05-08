To the Editor,

As co-chair of Altering Destiny Through Education, I am pleased that the programs at the Creston Education Centre will continue for the next five years. However, as a former school trustee, I am not pleased that School District #8 is selling the school to the Town of Creston. Erickson Elementary School is at full capacity and the other elementary school in Creston is Adam Robertson Elementary School {ARES). ARES is now over 100 years old and has had some mold problems over the past years. Students in ARES come from West Creston, Riverview, Wynndel, and Kuskanook. If ARES becomes inadequate because of its age or if the population of the Town of Creston increases as predicted we would need South Creston School. Many people do not realize that if the town of Creston owns the school they cannot operate it as a school because schools have to be under the Ministry of Education.

The citizens of Creston should request the Mayor and Councilors of Creston and the District #8 School Trustees to seriously think about the future of the students in our area before the sale of the South Creston School is finalized.

Audrey Vance