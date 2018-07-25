Cowichan met the BC Summer Games challenges

A huge thank you to the Cowichan Valley for a fantastic BC Summer Games from the Zone 4 Athletics (track and field).

I have had the privilege of coaching at 10 BC Summer Games and I am always pleased when they are hosted by smaller communities such as yours. The pride exhibited by your hosts and volunteers was evident every single day. Bus drivers, food service volunteers, the multitude of friendly faces and willing spirits made us all feel at home.

Every Games has challenges and you rose up and met them all. I look forward to returning again in the near future.

Steve Boylan

Coquitlam