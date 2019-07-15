Cowichan hospital staff add the personal touch

This is a public thank you to the Cowichan District Hospital.

We are relatively new to the Valley having retired here three years ago. In the past I’ve received professional care at big city or major hospitals and well that’s pretty much all you get, which isn’t a bad thing. On the 12th of July I had day surgery here which included a general anesthetic. All of the personnel I interacted with, from admitting, to pre-surgery, to surgery, to recovery, to discharge not only displayed professionalism but also added a personal touch or feel along with a sense of humour which I seldom experienced in the above mentioned facilities.

To the nurses, doctors, ECG technician and staff that tended to be during my stay, thank you very much for making my procedure much more endurable.

Don Dunn

Duncan