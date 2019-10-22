One of many concerns is air quality: we are in a red zone for air quality.

Cowichan estuary Crown lease decision tomorrow

The application to rezone all six Crown leases in Cowichan Bay to heavy industrial has whipped through CVRD with the election distraction — and the third reading is tomorrow lunchtime at CVRD.

One of many concerns is air quality: we are in a red zone for air quality. Cowichan suffers excessively from air pollution because of our topography and weather. Given the factors: locked in by ring of mountains, on an inside passage blocked by islands, Cowichan Bay suffers exponentially — inversions happen every day in cooler months.

Cowichan Bay is a deep sea port that can be dredged in a heartbeat allowing big ships free reign: the air quality will also deteriorate exponentially. There is nothing non-toxic about the activity of heavy industrial manufacturing.

What can CVRD be thinking — by giving away one of our most priceless and valuable areas to multinationals for 50 years for no financial gain to do as they wish?

This mistake will never be forgotten — a glaring sore in everyone’s eyes — that will just grow, over which we will have no control.

There needs to be a pause on this, so that the storm water report can be read; the least we deserve is an environmental assessment. This is a colossal disservice to respectful citizens.

Jennifer Lawson

Duncan