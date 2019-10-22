Cowichan estuary Crown lease decision tomorrow
The application to rezone all six Crown leases in Cowichan Bay to heavy industrial has whipped through CVRD with the election distraction — and the third reading is tomorrow lunchtime at CVRD.
One of many concerns is air quality: we are in a red zone for air quality. Cowichan suffers excessively from air pollution because of our topography and weather. Given the factors: locked in by ring of mountains, on an inside passage blocked by islands, Cowichan Bay suffers exponentially — inversions happen every day in cooler months.
Cowichan Bay is a deep sea port that can be dredged in a heartbeat allowing big ships free reign: the air quality will also deteriorate exponentially. There is nothing non-toxic about the activity of heavy industrial manufacturing.
What can CVRD be thinking — by giving away one of our most priceless and valuable areas to multinationals for 50 years for no financial gain to do as they wish?
This mistake will never be forgotten — a glaring sore in everyone’s eyes — that will just grow, over which we will have no control.
There needs to be a pause on this, so that the storm water report can be read; the least we deserve is an environmental assessment. This is a colossal disservice to respectful citizens.
Jennifer Lawson
Duncan