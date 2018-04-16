Instead he should find enough sober people to get together and buy a property.

Cowichan culture boozers, losers?

Cowichan culture seems to be boozers, users, and losers, judging by behaviour along the Cowichan river reported in your April 13, 2018 issue.

Then Rick Bryan pulls a scam of mis-using the term NIMBY, which is a concept of controlling others’ property at no cost to themselves — exactly what he wants to do by forcing property owners to let people tromp through their land. Instead he should find enough sober people to get together and buy a property.

And there’s the usual question “Where are the police?” I urge voters to be in the face of officials and elect better ones this fall.

Keith Sketchley

Saanich