COVID vaccination should go through family doctors

Minister [of Health],

I do not understand the reasoning of making people go to clinics that have been set up when the logical place to go for a shot is your family doctor.

Our age group is not up for shots yet. I don’t know how it is going to work for us because we do not have the latest technology. We have a flip phone, which is only used for emergencies, and do not know of anyone who does have a proper expensive cell phone. We have each other and no close circle of friends. This puts us out in the cold. Our family doctor, on the other hand, can either reach us when it is our turn or we can book an appointment when it is time. Also, we would not have to be on hold for hours or be disconnected, as has been happening.

Central clinics should be for those who do not have a family doctor. Were doctors not consulted about this or was it their suggestion that your route is better?

Please make an adjustment to this plan so we can also get vaccinated.

Bewildered,

Ed Aiken

Cobble Hill

